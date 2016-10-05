New storm may move close to Batanes

A low-pressure area (LPA) east of Luzon will likely intensify into a tropical depression within 24 hours and may move close to Batanes if it maintains its track, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said yesterday.

The LPA, which entered the country’s area of responsibility around 7 a.m. Tuesday, was 1,240 kilometers (km) east of Tuguegarao City as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, said PAGASA weather forecaster Benison Estareja.

It is embedded along the intertropical convergence zone or ITCZ, which is affecting the eastern section of Visayas and Mindanao.

He noted that the LPA could develop into a tropical depression by Thursday and will move toward the extreme Northern Luzon by weekend.

“It is currently moving west,” Estareja said, adding that if the LPA maintains its track, it will move close to the Batanes area, which is almost the same track as typhoons Ferdie and Helen.

Should it intensify into a tropical depression, it will be given a local name of “Julian,” the second cyclone to enter the country’s area of responsibility this month and 10th this year.

Today, the ITCZ will bring cloudy skies and light to moderate with occasionally heavy rains and thunderstorms over the provinces of Samar and Masbate.

PAGASA warned residents in these areas of possible floods and landslides due to continuous rains.

Meanwhile, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Albay, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and the rest of Visayas of light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

By Thursday, Estareja said Metro Manila, Southern Luzon, and the whole Visayas will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms.