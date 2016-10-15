New typhoon seen stronger than ‘Karen’

While everybody’s bracing up for tropical cyclone Karen (International name: Sarika) which is seen to cross Luzon tonight until tomorrow evening, an upcoming cyclone may be more destructive as it could reach super typhoon category before it passes the main Philippine island.

Weather Underground (Wunderground)—commercial weather service provider based in San Francisco—posted in its site, that Tropical Storm Haima may hit Category 5 (super typhoon) status packing winds of over 251 kilometers per hour (kph) even before it reaches the northern part of Luzon on Wednesday (October 20, 2016).

5-day forecast of Tropical Storm Haima, courtesy of Weather Underground (mb.com.ph)

It is seen to cross the northernmost tip of the main island at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, but still as a Category 4 typhoon with winds between 210 kph and 250 kph.

Wunderground forecasters wrote: Excellent environmental conditions will persist and support rapid intensification as the cyclone tracks northwestward into the Philippine Sea, reaching super typhoon strength at 135 knots or about 251 kph [in 72 hours].

It added that “‘Haima’ will likely intensify under continued favorable environmental conditions, peaking at 140 knots (about 260 kph) by tau 96 (in four days). Afterwards, interaction with the northern tip of Luzon will weaken the system down to 115 knots by end of forecast.”

Haima will be called tropical cyclone “Lawin” when it reaches the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday.

Forecasters at the Philippine weather agency PAGASA warned that typhoon Kare, which just passed the northern tip of Caranduanes province, could be “the most damaging” storm this year as it is headed for the archipelago’s heavily populated main island of Luzon.

Sarika, packing maximum winds of 180 kilometers per hour, has reportedly knocked out all power and telephone lines in Catanduanes.

“We can see from the radar that the storm is very destructive. It can destroy wooden houses, it can topple trees. It can possibly rip off roofs,” weather forecaster Benison Estareja told AFP.

Sarika is forecast to hit the province of Aurora before dawn Sunday and then cross Central Luzon before heading out to sea by Sunday evening. (Armin A. Amio)