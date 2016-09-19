New York blast injures 29 people

New York — A deliberate explosion rocked an upscale and bustling neighborhood of New York on Saturday night, injuring 29 people, one seriously, a week after America’s financial capital marked the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The explosion occurred in Chelsea at around 8:30 p.m. (0030 GMT Sunday) outside 131 West 23rd Street, at what is usually a busy time of the weekend in an area packed with bars, restaurants and luxury apartment blocks.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and the city’s brand-new police commissioner said there was no known link to terror at this stage, scrambling to reassure the city’s 8.4 million residents that there was no specific threat.

“There is no evidence at this point of a terror connection to this incident, this is preliminary information,” De Blasio told reporters.

“There is no specific and credible threat against New York City at this point in time, from any terror organization,” the mayor said.

President Barack Obama was “apprised” of the explosion and will receive updates on the situation as they become available, a White House official said.

Of the 29 people wounded in the incident, 24 have been taken to hospitals with various degrees of scrapes and abrasions from glass and metal, said Fire Department commissioner Daniel Nigro.

NEW JERSEY PIPE BOMB

The mayor said it was not immediately known if the blast was connected to a pipe bomb explosion hours earlier in a trash can in New Jersey.

The blast occurred in Seaside Park during a Marine Corps charity run. It caused no injuries but forced officials to cancel the event.

There were up to four timed explosives but only one detonated, Al Della Fave, a spokesman for the Ocean County prosecutor, told CNN.

“We believe it was intentional. As soon as we’re able to determine what specifically caused this explosion, we will report it to you,” De Blasio said.

PH EXPRESSES SADNESS

The Philippine government has expressed sadness over the latest explosion in New York and reminded Filipinos there to practice vigilance.

“We are deeply saddened by the New York explosion that left scores injured in Chelsea district,” Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said in a statement.

Andanar said the Philippine Consulate General in New York is closely monitoring the situation while authorities start to investigate the blast in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood.

“We advise Filipinos living in the area to remain calm and vigilant as we wait for further developments,” he added. (With a story from Genalyn D. Kabiling)