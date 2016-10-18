New Zealand one of top Filipino travel destinations

A total of 17,680 Filipinos visited New Zealand for vacation in the year ending August 2016, representing a 25% increase in Filipino visitors compared to the previous year.

Georgetown, New Zealand. Public domain

In a statement, Tourism New Zealand Regional Manager in South and South East Asia Steven Dixon said the steady rise in tourist arrivals from the Philippines is a good indication of New Zealand’s increasing appeal as a holiday destination.

“Increased air capacity, such as Philippines Airlines’ four times weekly direct services via Cairns, has made it easier than ever to visit New Zealand and we are pleased to see how many Filipinos are taking the opportunity to come and explore.

New Zealand is well-known for its eco and adventure tourism packages, evolving fusion cuisine and boutique wineries that are among the best in the world.

Mr. Dixon adds that with the rise in Filipino visitors to New Zealand, Tourism New Zealand is seeking to strengthen tourism ties between the two countries. The trade training for tourism operators next week is one of its key initiatives.

“Our trade training sessions bring together travel sellers and tourism operators in the Philippines with tourism operators from New Zealand. This allows us to raise awareness of New Zealand’s travel offerings and to equip local travel sellers with superior knowledge of New Zealand to help them plan exciting holidays for their customers,” adds Dixon.

During the trade training, Tourism New Zealand will launch its 100% Pure New Zealand Specialist Program (NZSP), a free training program designed specifically for travel sellers to boost their knowledge of New Zealand and grow sales for kiwi holidays.

For more information on New Zealand including upcoming events that Tourism New Zealand is hosting, please visit the Tourism New Zealand website. To find a New Zealand Specialist agent near you, please visitnewzealand.com.