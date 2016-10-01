Neymar sues Brazilian government for leaking financial data
SAO PAULO — Neymar has filed a suit against Brazil’s government for allegedly leaking details of an investigation into fiscal crimes supposedly by him and his family.
According to records of a federal court in the capital Brasilia, to which The Associated Press and Brazilian media had online access, Judge Eduardo Santos da Rocha Penteado received Neymar’s complaint on May 17.
Penteado asked Brazil’s government to reveal which staff members had access to Neymar’s data. He has yet to rule on the case.
A year ago, another Brazilian judge accused Neymar of tax evasion, and froze almost $50 million in assets that belonged to him and his family.
The Brazil and Barcelona forward was accused of not paying almost $16 million in taxes from 2011 to 2013, and denies wrongdoing.