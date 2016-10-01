 Neymar sues Brazilian government for leaking financial data | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
by AP
October 1, 2016

SAO PAULO — Neymar has filed a suit against Brazil’s government for allegedly leaking details of an investigation into fiscal crimes supposedly by him and his family.

Barcelona's Neymar, right, controls the ball as Moenchengladbach's Andreas Christensen runs alongside during the Champions League group C soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FC Barcelona at the Borussia-Park stadium in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) (mb.com.ph)

According to records of a federal court in the capital Brasilia, to which The Associated Press and Brazilian media had online access, Judge Eduardo Santos da Rocha Penteado received Neymar’s complaint on May 17.

Penteado asked Brazil’s government to reveal which staff members had access to Neymar’s data. He has yet to rule on the case.

A year ago, another Brazilian judge accused Neymar of tax evasion, and froze almost $50 million in assets that belonged to him and his family.

The Brazil and Barcelona forward was accused of not paying almost $16 million in taxes from 2011 to 2013, and denies wrongdoing.