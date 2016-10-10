NFA: Davao region to get 20,000 MT of imported rice

By Antonio L. Colina IV

DAVAO CITY — Davao region will receive some 20,000 metric tons of rice out of the 250,000 metric tons it imported from Vietnam and Thailand to augment its buffer stock for the last quarter of 2017, the National Food Authority said.

(Mark Balmores/ MB file/ Manila Bulletin)

Edegary Roncal told Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday, October 10, that the region needs to increase its supply after it suffered adversely from the El Niño phenomenon, which damaged about 60 percent of the region’s rice production.

“A few months back, our crops had been severely damaged due to drought. Because of that, we expect a decrease in the volume of production of our local farmers. We need to import to augment the food requirements,” she said.

She said the latest harvest of the local rice farmers will not be sufficient because of the damage the drought had caused, noting that it is NFA’s mandate to ensure rice supply sufficiency in the market.

She said that the requirement of Davao City alone averages 10,000 bags daily.

At least 60 percent of the total rice imports came from Vietnam and 40 percent from Thailand, which would be shipped to the region in three tranches.

She added the first shipment arrived last week, with the next shipment expected within the week.