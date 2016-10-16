NGCP: Electricity restored in some areas hit by Karen

Power in some areas of northern and southern Luzon that were hit by Typhoon Karen are being restored, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said in its 12:00 p.m. report Sunday, October 16.

In North Luzon, parts of Baguio and Benguet that are served by the La Trinidad-Sablan and La Trinidad-Lamut lines have their electricity supply restored as of 11:33 a.m. and 11:32 a.m., respectively.

Power was also restored at 10:30 a.m. in the Pangasinan towns of Urdaneta City, Villasis, Rosales, Sta. Maria, Tayug, San Quintin, San Nicolas, Umingan, Sto. Tomas, Alcala, Bautista, Bayambang and part of Basista, which are served by the Nagsaag-Umigan transmission line.

While power in Nueva Ecija towns of Aliaga, Guimba, Muñoz, Quezon, Licab, Lupao, Talugtog, Sto. Domingo, San Jose City, Caranglan and Pantabangan also returned at 10:33 a.m.

On the other hand, power in Itogon, Benguet was interrupted at 6:31 a.m. and is yet to be restored when the storm affected the La Trinidad-Ampucao line.

The La Trinidad-Sagada line was also affected, cutting off power at 4:45 a.m. in Benguet towns of Tuba (Nangalisan, Tadiangan, Taba-an Norte), Tublay, Mankayan, Buguias, Kabayan, Bokod, Bakun, Atok, Kapangan and Kibungan; Sabangan, Bauko, Tadian, Besao, Sagada, Bontoc, Sadanga, Barlig, Natonin and Paracelis in Mountain Province; Cervantes and Quirino in Ilocos Sur; and parts of Tinglayan, Kalinga.

The Cabanatuan-San Luis line was also affected, interrupting power at 1:21 a.m. in Natividad, Llanera, Talavera, Laur, Palayan, Bongabon and Rizal towns in Nueva Ecija, as well as the Aurora towns of Dingalan, San Luis, Maria Aurora and Baler.

In South Luzon, NGCP reported full power restoration at 8:46 a.m. in Balayan, Nasugbu, Tuy, Calatagan and Lian in Batangas, which is served by the Calaca-Balayan-Nasugbu/Calatagan line.

Power was also restored at 10:42 a.m. in Rosario, Padre Garcia, San Juan and Taysan, also in Batangas, which is served by the Batangas-Ibaan-Rosario line.

NGCP has yet to restore power at the Batangas-Bolboc line, which affected Bauan, Batangas at 1:09 a.m.

The Lopez-Tagkawayan line has been affected since Saturday, October 15, cutting off power in the Quezon towns of Alabat, Perez, Calauag, Hondagua, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinyangan, Maguilayan and Lopez.

Likewise, the Famy-Comon line was also affected Saturday, interrupting power in Real, Infanta and General Nakar in Quezon.

The NGCP said it will further conduct inspection and restoration of lines in the still affected areas as soon as the weather improves.