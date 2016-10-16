NGCP: Parts of Cordilleras, Pangasinan still without power

Parts of the Cordilleras and Pangasinan remain without power hours after the onslaught of Typhoon Karen over northern Luzon, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said in its 6:00 p.m. report Sunday, October 16.

NGCP reported that power from the La Trinidad-Sagada line is not yet restored since 4:45 a.m.

Affected are Benguet towns of Tuba (Nangalisan, Tadiangan, Taba-an Norte), Tublay, Mankayan, Buguias, Kabayan, Bokod, Bakun, Atok, Kapangan and Kibungan; Sabangan, Bauko, Tadian, Besao, Sagada, Bontoc, Sadanga, Barlig, Natonin and Paracelis in Mountain Province; Cervantes and Quirino in Ilocos Sur; and parts of Tinglayan, Kalinga.

Power at the Tumana-Bayambang line also remain cut off since 4:34 a.m., affecting Alcala, Bautista, Bayambang, and parts of Basista in Pangasinan.

On the other hand, power in most of the affected areas in Pangasinan, Benguet, Baguio City, Nueva Ecija and Batangas has been fully restored.