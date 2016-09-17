No Abu Sayyaf presence yet in Metro Manila, says military

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said it still has to detect any presence of the Abu Sayyaf in Metro Manila, despite threats from the terrorist group that is now the target of unrelenting military pressure in Basilan and Sulu.



(Photo from Youtube) / mb.com.ph Col. Edgard Arevalo(Photo from Youtube) / mb.com.ph

“So far, based on our (intelligence) and monitoring, there is still no ASG (Abu Sayyaf Group) presence in Metro Manila and we hope to keep it that way,” AFP public affairs office chief Col. Edgard Arevalo said Friday.

He also reiterated his message to the public to immediately report to authorities suspicious-looking persons and baggage in their areas so that proper action could be taken.

The AFP offensive against the ASG started last Aug. 25 shortly after the bandits beheaded 18-year-old Patrick Almodavar in Sulu after his family failed to pay their PHP1 million ransom demand.

Some 32 bandits have been killed in the ongoing operations in Sulu while scores have been wounded, as casualties among government troopers number 15 dead and 10 wounded.