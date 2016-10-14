‘No CCTV, no business permit’ proposed in Baguio

BAGUIO CITY – Business establishments in Baguio City may soon be required to install closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras first before getting business permits.

City councilor Edgar Avila said his proposed “no CCTV, no business permit” ordinance, now on its second reading, was first filed in the past council by former councilor Fred Bagbagen.

“We have just introduced new facets to the ordinance, before, it just included banks, now we are mandating all establishments having a business permit to have CCTV’s,” added Avila.

Avila said the ordinance will lay down CCTV specifications so footage will be readable and recordable, enabling its use for investigation purposes.

He also noted that the ordinance puts privacy safeguards, including the order for the camera not to be installed in restrooms, toilets, showers, bathrooms, changing rooms of establishments as well as a confidentiality and non-disclosure provision for establishment owners.

“All establishments are required to maintain the privacy and confidentiality of all video feeds and recordings obtained, they cannot just release it to anyone,” Avila said.

Footage of the CCTVs must only be released through a court order and to authorities requesting it through formal communication if there is an ongoing investigation by the police or the National Bureau of Investigation.

Penalties are set at P5,000 with imprisonment and revocation of permits.

Aside from the establishments, the city government also installed CCTV in all parks and tourist destination, including major streets and barangays.