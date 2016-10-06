No coup, Army assures

The Philippine Army (PA) is a strong organization that will not resort to military adventurism or coup to oust President Duterte from power, Army Col. Benjamin L. Hao said yesterday to tame speculations that some groups are out to launch a coup to overthrow the present government.

Calling the reports “just plain rumor,” Hao emphasized that “the Philippine Army is a strong organization. Kung rumor ‘yun, rumor lang ‘yun (It’s just a rumor).”

“Definitely right now we are solid, we will always support our chain-of-command, the commander-in-chief,” he added.

Hao said Army troops have no reason to launch an uprising especially since President Duterte has been very sincere in his desire to uplift the welfare of not only their men but also policemen from the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“Definitely (there is no reason to launch any coup). Ang may reason lang na meron kami is the reason to fully support the president. He is strong, he fully supports the military and so sincere,” Hao said.

“Very sincere. Tinataas niya pa nga ang sahod namin eh. Iyung programa ng previous administration ay tinataas at dinadagdagan pa niya pero yung kanyang sinseridad, ‘yung kanyang pagmamahal ‘yun ang makita mo. Niyayakap niya ang mga sundalo namin sa ospital, ‘yung iba nag sisir pa nga siya eh (He raised our salaries. Though the previous administration also did that, but we can sense Duterte’s sincerity and love, that’s what we see. He embraces our soldiers in the hospital and he even addresses them as ‘sir’),” Hao said.

Army ready to respond

Hao also assured that the Philippine Army is ready to respond to any threat from groups who intend to destabilize the present government.

“Meron naman tayong mga batas na sinusunod, kung sinuman yung mag threat sa ating gobyerno nandito naman ang kapulisan andito rin ang Army to assist sa security and safety ng ating bansa (We follow our laws. The police and the army will secure our country from whoever threatens our government),” Hao said.

“There is a system that we are protecting here, the system of our government. As long as all the system is being followed we expect the Army to do its job,” he added.

No recruitment

When asked if they have received reports of any recruitment going on within their ranks, Hao said there is none.

“Definitely (there is none). Right now, klaro kami. We don’t want that to happen at kung saka-sakali mang magkaroon mayroong proseso, tamang batas para ma-address iyan,” Hao said.

“May grievance system naman sa buong militar. Iyun ang numero unong ina-adress na namin eh. Kung mapapansin ninyo hindi naman maingay ang mga issue ng combat boots, iyung mga helmet. Ang mga ganyang small issues ina-address agad. Kapag meron umangal, ina-address kaagad, sagutin kaagad at bibigyan kaagad ng kapalit hindi katulad noon (There is a grievance system in the military. We have already attended to grievances. If you notice, the issue on combat boots is not already being brought up. For small issues are addressed right away and a solution or answer is give right away, not like before),” he said.

Focused on a vision

Hao said the focus of the Philippine Army leadership right now is to make the Army a world class organization by 2028.

“Ang tinitingnan namin ay iyung information namin. Meron kasi kaming vision sa 2028 na maging world class Army. Definitely iyung coup, iyung coup na iyun eh wala sa aming sistema (We have a vision for 2028, to become a world class army. Definitely, a coup is not part of our plans),” he said.

Lawmaker defends pay increase

Meanwhile, the chairman of the influential House Committee on Appropriations rejected yesterday any suspicion that President Duterte increased the combat duty pay and combat incentive pay of the AFP and the PNP supposedly to buy the loyalty of the military and the police.

At the final leg of the House plenary deliberations on the proposed 2017 P3.35-trillion General Appropriations Bill (GAB), Davao Rep. Karlo Alexei Nograles branded as “misplaced” the brewing suspicion that the Duterte government is “buying the loyalty” of the AFP and the PNP aired by a lawmaker.

Executive Order No. 3

“I think the suspicion is misplaced. The President is candid and transparent in his intention to increase the pay of the men in uniform. He has been stating this even before the campaign period when he ran for president,” he said. His statement was in answer to Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman who asked if President Duterte has “some ulterior motives” and was wooing the full backing from the police and military when he signed the Executive Order (EO) No. 3 on Sept. 26.

The EO provides a fixed monthly combat duty pay of the officers and enlisted personnel of the AFP and uniformed personnel of the PNP amounting to P3,000 and additional combat incentive pay of P300 per day to members of the AFP and the uniformed personnel of the PNP involved in actual combat against various insurgent, terrorist, and lawless elements.

“If the increases in incentives are reasonable, we could say that this is a remuneration and in recognition of the combat duties of men in uniform. However, if the increases are inordinately used or almost hyperbolic, then there is a stinking suspicion that the government is buying the loyalty of men in uniform for some ulterior motives,” Lagman said.

No corrupt practices

Nograles defended the President’s signing of the EO, saying that it seeks to boost the morale of the soldiers and policemen and to discourage them from engaging in illegal and corrupt practices.

“These men in uniform risk their lives and limbs every day, particularly if they were sent to battle. It is incumbent upon us to pay them properly. We need this so that the men in uniform won’t be tempted to do corrupt practices or be corrupted by people in performance of their duties,” he said.

He noted that President Duterte himself would personally see to it that all these men in uniform would not violate the law and engage in corrupt practices.

Lagman called on his colleagues to review the grants, bonus and incentives granted under EO 3.

“I appeal that the Congress must exercise plenary power in the appropriations of funds. It should review the enormity of the grants, bonuses and incentives granted under EO 3,” he said.

Nograles assured that Congress would “exercise oversight function and even craft legislation that would put more body and details to the operations of these incentives.” Under the EO, the Secretary of National Defense and the National Police Commission will issue the regulations.

Among those who are entitled to receive combat duty pay are officers and enlisted personnel of the AFP performing combat duties or activities and uniformed personnel of the PNP engaged in actual police operations. The previous monthly combat pay of AFP and PNP were P500 and P340, respectively.(With a report from Charissa M. Luci)