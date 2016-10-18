No date yet for Kerwin’s return to PH
The Philippine National Police (PNP) said yesterday that there is still no specific date when alleged Eastern Visayas top drug lord Rolan “Kerwin” Espinosa, will be returned to the country following his arrest in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday.
Police Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos, PNP spokesman, made the remark following a press briefing at Camp Crame, Quezon City.
Carlos said following his arrest, Espinosa is still in the custody of Abu Dhabi authorities and has yet to be turned over to Philippine police officials.
He said this is because authorities in UAE are checking if Espinosa has violated any laws in the said country.
“Yes, the custody of Kerwin Espinosa is still with Abu Dhabi authorities. The text message was sent to me by Senior Supt. Alden Delvo who is part of the team. Now because they know that Kerwin Espinosa is a high value target iyung custody of Kerwin was transferred from the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) of the Abu Dhabi police, he is now in the custody of the Ministry of Interior,” Carlos said.
“The Ministry of Interior is now looking if Kerwin violated any of the UAE law while staying in UAE,” he said.
Carlos said with the development, there will be a delay in Espinosa’s deportation.
Carlos said based on the text message sent by Delvo, they still need to get clearance from the Abu Dhabi Police before talking to him.