No ‘death squad’ in Metro Manila — PNP

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday vehemently denied the existence of a “death squad” in Metro Manila.



(Manila Bulletin) MB FILE – PNP Chief Bato Dela Rosa(Manila Bulletin)

The PNP made the denial despite the continuous increase in the number of victims of alleged extrajudicial killings (EJKs).

In the latest data of the PNP, there are now 2,294 cases of death under investigation (DUI) or the so-called victims of EJKs since July 1 to Oct. 4, 2016.

Meanwhile, NCRPO Acting Director Chief Supt. Oscar Albayalde on Thursday said that there was no death squad roaming in Metro Manila contrary to the suspicion of many concerned citizens.

Albayalde added that the government’s campaign against illegal drugs was successful, hence, there was no reason for the existence of a death squad.

He noted that the only directive of the PNP leadership was to focus on the campaign against illegal drugs to totally eradicate the drug problem and not to kill.

Likewise, Albayalde assured that they will not set aside the alleged incidents of EJKs, and in fact, he has ordered the district directors to investigate the matter and arrest the suspects.

PNP chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa earlier said that the policemen had a “quota”, not in the killing, but rather, in the surrender and arrest of drug suspects.