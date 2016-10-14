No directive to stop preparations for war games – AFP

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) yesterday said that it has yet to receive any written instructions with regard to the directive of President Duterte to stop preparations for next year’s war games.

Marine Col. Edgard A. Arevalo, the chief of the AFP’s Public Affairs Office (PAO), pointed this out in an interview.

Arevalo said unless there is already a written instruction coming from Malacañang regarding the verbal directive, we will defer from making any comment.

Duterte’s pronouncement was made during a speech he delivered at the Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) 115th founding anniversary in Manila Wednesday afternoon.

“We take cognizance of news reports that the commander-in-chief has given instructions pertaining to the exercises. That he mentioned it in his speech at the PCG Anniversary. But in so far as the AFP is concerned, we have not yet received any written instruction or orders to that effect,” Arevalo said.

“Pending such issuance, we will defer our comments as it remains hypothetical,” he added.

For his part, Defense Public Affairs Service chief Arsenio Andolong also said that they have yet to receive any written and formal instructions stopping or ending the exercises.

“We haven’t received any written and formal instructions to actually end the exercises and from what I believe, ito nabasa ko lang sa media, that the US has also not received any notice,” Andolong said.

“So the DND has not received instructions from the President, although he has said it in public. We operate always on the basis of written instructions to make sure that it is formal,” he added.

Andolong said that one of those that will be affected by this is the HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) component of the exercises.

“Dun sa pinakamalaki ngayon is the HADR because of course in these exercises we are exposed to new technologies and new doctrines which may be helpful to us, especially iyung nga they have new equipment that they bring with them during these exercises and our personnel are able to conduct the exercises and simulations using these equipment,” Andolong said.

“So in the future, in the event that we have another event, heaven forbid, like Yolanda, iyan ang mabigat,” he said.

Andolong said apart from the HADR, morale of the troops will also be affected.

“Of course it also serves morale that our troops are able to see how they fare compared to our allies and that is a benchmark for them to see if they are still up to date with their doctrine,” Andolong said.

“If the exercises stop, we will have to find other ways to see if we are comparable to our counterparts from other countries,” he added.

Andolong also said that as far as he is concerned, they also have to serve notice to our counterpart in the US and that has to be communicated through the DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs).

“Di ba kasi Mutual Defense Agreement iyan, ang DFA palagi ang nakikipag-usap sa kanila sa ganyang paraan,” Andolong said.