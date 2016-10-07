No more UVVRP window hours on EDSA and C5 starting Oct. 31



(John Jerome Ganzon /mb.com.ph) MB FILE(John Jerome Ganzon /mb.com.ph)

The Department of Transportation announced that to decongest traffic in Metro Manila, the Inter-Agency Council on Traffic (i-ACT) and the Metro Manila Council (MMC) have agreed to come up with a resolution to remove the “window hours” for private vehicles traversing EDSA and C5, under the Unified Vehicle Volume Republic Program.

Window hours refer to the five-hour period (10:00am-3:00pm) when motorists covered by the scheme on a specific day can still pass without being apprehended.

The resolution, under Administrator Order No. 3, is scheduled to be implemented on October 31, 2016.