No necrological service set for Senator Miriam in Senate

There will be no necrological services to be held for the late former Senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago at the Senate, said her legal counsel.

Atty. Rissa Ofilada on Thursday afternoon confirmed to reporters that the remains of Santiago will not be brought to the Senate despite calls from her former colleagues for a necrological service.

Santiago, who passed on in her sleep at the St. Luke’s Medical Center in Taguig City Thursday morning, was transferred to the Immaculate Concepcion Cathedral Grottoes in Cubao, Quezon City for the wake.

Members of the Youth for Miriam movement will host a candle lighting activity to offer their prayers for the late senator. The group religiously supported Santiago during her presidential bid and even organized her miting de avance.

A mass will be held at around 8:30 p.m., before the chapel will be opened for public viewing.

Ofilada said the wake is expected to last until Sunday.

The lawyer, however, refused to give out further details where Santiago will be laid to rest.