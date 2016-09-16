No religious discrimination in MinDA, Alonto assures

Cotabato City – The new leaders of the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) yesterday allayed fears on discrimination against incumbent non-Muslim personnel.

“I am going to serve the people of Mindanao regardless of religion. My constituency is not the Bangsamoro alone but the entire Mindanao’s tri-sector – Muslim, Christian, and indigenous people,” new MinDA Chairman Abul Khayr Alonto told the Manila Bulletin.

Alonto, who was sworn into office by President Duterte last September 12, made the assurance after learning that many of the MinDA rank and file personnel were having apprehensions regarding discrimination or getting laid off discrimination under their new leadership.

In a phone interview, former Mindanao State University social science Prof. Noorulhayat “Baby” Alonto, wife of the first Muslim MinDA head, echoed her husband’s commitment.

“Secretary Alonto will play as usual his being a unifying force,” the wife said, citing her husband’s hiring of a Christian executive secretary once associated with the “Ilaga” movement, an erstwhile enemy of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF).

The new MinDA chief is a pioneer MNLF official.

She recalled that during his stint as first speaker of the now defunct Sangguniang Pampook, the legislature of the erstwhile Central Mindanao autonomous government in late 1970s, Alonto hired mostly non-Muslim personnel.