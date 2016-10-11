No special treatment for Fernandez

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) said that it has not provided special treatment to any of its inmates including celebrities jailed due to various offenses, including Mark Anthony Fernandez.

Senior Inspector Xavier Solda of the Angeles City District Jail said Fernandez and the other inmates in his jail are treated alike.

“Mayaman, mahirap, pare-pareho treatment namin. Kung ano tinutulugan, doon siya matutulog. Kung ano ang kinakain, ganun din kakainin ni Mr. Fernandez (Rich, poor we treat them equally. They all sleep in the same room. Mr. Fernandez also eat the same food the other inmates eat),” Solda said.

The jail where Fernandez is currently incarcerated can ideally house only 20 persons but presently has been crowded with 121 inmates. The Angeles District Jail has a congestion rate of 1,210 percent.

Fernandez’s camp has since appealed to the court to transfer him to the bigger Pampanga Provincial Jail in San Fernando City.

Jail authorities said inmates may only be visited from 1 to 4 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday but they are allowed to see the inmate outside the visiting hours if they are accompanied by a lawyer.