No special treatment for Matobato – Pimentel

No special treatment is necessary for confessed hitman and Senate investigation panel witness Edgar Matobato, said Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III as he stood pat yesterday on his decision to decline the proposal to put the supposed former “Davao Death Squad” member the Senate’s protective custody primarily because of the institution’s lack of a witness protection program (WPP).

Matobato is the witness presented last Thursday by the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, chaired by Senator Leila de Lima, which is hearing the alleged spate of extrajudicial killings (EJKs) and summary executions since President Rodrigo Duterte came into power.

While he does not see any need to afford Matobato any special treatment, Pimentel said his colleagues should not be surprised since the witness’ allegations are no longer connected to De Lima’s resolution, which covers only the recent killings.

“They should not have been surprised, we are elected by the people, let’s just do what is right. As I have explained, I do not see the connection of Matobato’s testimony to proposed Resolution No. 9 being investigated by the committee,” Pimentel said in Filipino in an interview over Radio DZBB.

It will be recalled that Matobato testified on his supposed involvement in alleged orders of President Duterte, when he was still mayor of Davao City, to liquidate certain criminal suspects, including the bombing of a mosque in retribution for the Davao Cathedral bombing in 1993.

The Senate leader said he refuses to entertain matters already out of the topic of the resolution.

Now, if De Lima insist on pursuing the testimony of Matobato on the extra judicial killings that happened in Davao City from 1988 to 2013, Pimentel said the senator should consider filing a separate resolution.

But he cannot guarantee that the same proposal would land under her committee as the subject of Matobato’s testimony is already about police matters and public order.

In this light, Pimentel said the only institutions that Matobato can avail himself of WPP custody are the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Office of the Ombudsman, and the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) —government agencies which have executive functions.

He challenged De Lima and her committee member, Sen. Antonio Trillanes, IV, to refer to actions made in previous Senate investigations he was involved in, particularly on former Vice President Jejomar C. Binay and the Makati City Hall building fiasco, in which witnesses presented were afforded WPP under the DOJ.

Pimentel, however, said he cannot stop any of the senators if they want take a “good Samaritan” stance to set up and help Matobato find temporary refuge.

“If they want a good Samaritan set up, as Sen. Trillanes points out, we have no objection to that. If for example, one senator has an extra house they can do so, but they cannot insist to put him at the Senate. Because the Senate President is still in charge of the physical premises of the Senate,” he said.