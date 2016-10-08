Not even one look

A few weeks ago, fans were disappointed when a Famous Couple (FC) did not even bother to acknowledge them.

The incident happened in an upscale mall where FC was invited to perform. Although the mall was busy, the pair was led via a not-so-crowded area to avoid causing a commotion. Those in the know – mostly mall workers – positioned themselves along the path of FC, hoping to be able to snap a photo or two.

Organizers who saw the small group gathering immediately told them it was a no-no.

Unperturbed, the fans just moved somewhere they believe wouldn’t cause FC trouble. However, they were very disappointed. As FC walked by, they did not even smile or turn their heads. They didn’t even bother with a friendly wave.

Someone remarked the couple might have behaved in the manner because no media was around. In any case, fans think their friendly demeanor on TV is all for show.

‘When people believe that what you believe is what they believe, they turn you into a belief.’ – Michael Bassey Johnson

• • •

On the way down?

Well-loved Actress (WA) was touted the next big star when she first came out. In fact, several high-profile companies secured her services as endorser, believing her face and reputation could lead to better sales and positive impressions.

Note there are several other companies waiting on the wings. Rumors have it the equivalent of these endorsements combined is beyond seven figures.

You might ask, what are they waiting for? Supposedly, these were put on hold at the moment because one of her projects did not deliver as expected. Now, critics are saying WA has lost her luster. Her career is said to be going down faster than a wayward nuclear bomb.

Will she be able to bounce back? Who knows? For now, we believe she needs to go back to the drawing board.

‘Patience is power. Patience is not an absence of action; rather it is ‘timing,’ it waits on the right time to act, for the right principles and in the right way.’ – Fulton J. Sheen

