Nueva Ecija to be a top farm-tourism destination in the Philippines

Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija – Farm tourism in the Philippines is being developed as a relatively new way to attract tourists the same way to help farmers supplement their agricultural income is soon to be a big-break to come in this province known by many as the “Rice Granary of the Philippines” and the “Food Bowl of Central Luzon”.

PRODUCTS OF NORTHERN AND CENTRAL LUZON â€” Native garlic, onions and various other vegetables and spice crops were showcased in the recent Hybrid Rice Congress at the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) in Nueva Ecija. The exhibit served as a reminder to rice farmers to consider growing cash crops at the same time that they are also growing rice. Cash crops provide the farmers a diversified source of income from farming.

Recently, the first-ever tourism caravan held at SM City Cabanatuan wherein Senator Cynthia Villar made an announcement that Nueva Ecija will become one of the top Farm Tourism Destination in the country is supported by the new law R.A. No. 10816, also known as the “Farm Tourism Development Act of 2016”.

“Farm tourism, as defined by the law, is the practice of attracting visitors and tourists to farm areas for production, educational, and recreational purposes in which this province has existing facilities and more to develop.” said Villar in her message.

Farm Tourism Spots

Nueva Ecija as major contributor of rice in the country is continuously emerging through research and development institution led by Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) located at Science City of Munoz.

PhilRice visitors can walk-through the experimental fields, which highlight new technologies and varieties, and long-term researches. They also appreciate art and culture at the Rice Science Museum and gain better understanding on rice science at the gene bank; plant breeding laboratory and screen houses; and engineering, mechanization, and post-harvest facilities.