Number coding to last until 8pm next week

The number coding scheme will have a one-hour extension starting next week, with the no window hours policy to be expanded into more national, circumferential and arterial roads in Metro Manila.



This traffic situation on EDSA has become a normal scene that has prompted the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to temporarily suspend the window hours in its number-coding scheme on the major thoroughfare in order to decongest the roads in the metropolis.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) General Manager Tim Orbos said the adjustments will be implemented next week after the Metro Manila Council (MMC), composed of the region’s mayors, noted the dry run of the no window hours policy yielded positive effects to traffic.

Starting next week, the unified vehicular volume reduction program (UVVRP) or number coding scheme will be implemented from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. instead of only up to 7:00 p.m.

“Several others (mayors) were pushing already for a Metro Manila-wide no window hours policy but they have thought that because it’s Christmas season and it may have adverse effect to e-commerce,” said Orbos after the MMC meeting.

Under the scheme, drivers cannot traverse roads where number coding scheme in implemented from 13 hours. Violators face paying a P300 fine.

The Metro Manila mayors also target to expand the no “window hours” policy in 17 other major thoroughfares by next week.

Roads to be included in the enforcement of no “window hours” policy are Recto Avenue, Pres. Quirino Qvenue, Araneta Avenue, Carlos P. Garcia Avenue, Taft Avenue, South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), Shaw Boulevard, Ortigas Avenue, Magsaysay Boulevard, Aurora Boulevard, Quezon Avenue, Commonwealth Avenue, A. Bonifacio Avenue, Rizal Avenue, Del Pan, Marcos Highway and MacArthur Highway.

The MMC, composed of 17 mayors in the metropolis, is the governing body and policy-making body of the MMDA.