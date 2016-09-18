NY-based Pinoys urged to remain vigilant

Malacañang advised Filipinos living in New York, particularly those in Chelsea district in Manhattan to remain calm and vigilant after an explosion happened in the area which left 29 people injured.

“We are deeply saddened by the New York explosion that left scores injured in Chelsea district,” said Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar.

“As authorities begin to investigate, the Philippine Consulate General in New York continues to monitor the situation closely,” he added.

J. Peter Donald reported in a tweet that the explosion happened at around 8:30pm (0030 GMT Sunday) on 23rd Street between 6th and 7th Avenues.