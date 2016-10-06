Obstacles seen in cutting US arms reliance; President can scrap EDCA

THE FINAL EXERCISE? — Docked at the Subic Bay Freeport on Wednesday, the USS Bonhomme Richard, an amphibious assault ship, is one of the US Navy vessels participating in military exercises involving US and Philippine troops. President Rodrigo Duterte has said there will be no more joint drills after the present one. (Jonas Reyes)

By Reuters And Hannah L. Torregoza

The Philippines would face major obstacles should President Duterte make good his threat to reduce purchases of United States weapons in favor of Russian and Chinese arms, including re-training a military deeply accustomed to working with the US, experts said Tuesday.

The Philippines is the largest recipient of US funds in the Asia-Pacific region under the Foreign Military Financing program, which is provided by the US to help countries purchase American-made weapons and equipment. It received $50 million under FMF in the 2015 fiscal year.

That dependence on US weapons and systems means the Philippine military would have to re-tool its command-and-control structure if it wanted to switch to Chinese or Russian systems, said Richard Javad Heydarian, a professor at De La Salle University and a former advisor to the House of Representatives.

“There will be some problems with configuration,” Heydarian said. “It takes years for the Philippines’ army to re-orient itself with new technology.”

Scrapping of EDCA

As this developed, Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III said the Duterte administration can terminate the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) between the Philippines and the US without needing to consult the Upper Chamber.

“The way to terminate the formal agreement is found in the agreement. So let’s just follow the procedures stipulated there,” Pimentel said without elaborating the terms of its dissolution.

“I think if there would be a notice, the notice would come from the Executive branch because it’s the Executive department that is in charge of foreign relations, especially military agreements,” he stressed.

“The notice will come from the Executive branch – Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of National Defense, or even the President because he is the head of the Executive branch and then the effectivity of the notice of termination will come years or months after the notice. So there’s a procedure at sundin lang po natin yung procedure,” he said.

Duterte said in speeches in Manila last Tuesday that the United States did not want to sell missiles and other weapons to the Philippines, but that Russia and China had told him they could provide them easily.

His comments were the latest in a near-daily barrage of hostility toward the United States that has raised questions about the long-standing alliance that is important to the US strategy of rebalancing its forces toward Asia and countering an assertive China.

Angered by US expressions of concern over his war on drugs, Duterte has used cuss words against President Barack Obama, threatened to call off joint military exercises with Washington, and started to contrast the former colonial power with its geopolitical rivals Russia and China.

US officials have downplayed Duterte’s remarks, focusing instead on the decades-long alliance which they have sought to bolster in recent years in response to China’s moves to enforce its claims over the South China Sea. The White House said on Tuesday the United States had not received any formal communications from Duterte’s government about changing the relationship.

The United States is the single largest provider of arms to the Philippines, according to figures maintained by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), which tracks military expenditures globally.

The two countries have become more intertwined militarily in the last two years, holding more exercises and training, and making more US ship and aircraft visits under President Barack Obama’s shift of US military forces and diplomatic efforts toward Asia in the face of China’s rise.

The Philippines spent $3.9 billion on its military in 2015, according to SIPRI data. That spending has risen nearly every year since 2010, when it stood at $2.4 billion, the data show.

Deep ties

Though Russia in particular could offer high-quality weapons systems, the Philippines would have to take into account their interoperability with existing American stock, said Lyle Goldstein, an expert on Chinese maritime issues at the US Naval War College.

“You can’t just buy a radar from this country and a missile from that country,” Goldstein said. “The weaponry has to work together.”

He noted that many Philippine officers were educated in the United States, linking the countries’ military cultures closely.

The military relationship between the United States and the Philippines goes well beyond arms sales, extending to training exercises and support for maintenance.

Russia and China do not have the same reputation of providing comprehensive training and support, said Amy Searight, until earlier this year the US deputy assistant secretary of defense for South and Southeast Asia.

“The United States is well known for being quite good at that full spectrum of support to build capabilities,” said Searight, now with the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. “It’s not just the weapons or the armaments or vehicles or equipment. It’s using those to build real capabilities.”

Most likely, Duterte’s aim is to signal to China that he is willing to tinker with existing US-Philippines military cooperation, even if on the margins, Heydarian said.

That might mean relocating the annual US-Philippines “Balikatan” military exercises away from the South China Sea, or refusing to further expand American military access to Philippine bases, he said.

Duterte could also be trying to strengthen his position in order to get better prices on military equipment from the United States, experts said. Russian and Chinese weapons are typically cheaper than American systems.

But Pimentel said implementation of EDCA has yet to start.

“Let’s remember that even the first step of the EDCA has not kicked in, it’s not yet implemented. So there’s nothing to talk about. We can’t talk about termination,” the Senate leader said.

“My opinion is that, there is no need for the participation of the Senate,” Pimentel said.

An angry President Duterte had earlier threatened to scrap the EDCA after the US reprimanded his administration over his deadly campaign against illegal drugs.

Support for Duterte

Duterte had noted that the EDCA is a mere executive agreement since it was only signed by former Defense secretary Voltaire Gazmin and a US counterpart, and not by then President Benigno Aquino III.

Rep. Harry Roque supported the President, saying EDCA is not even a treaty. He said it is well within the President’s prerogative as chief architect of the nation’s foreign policy to abrogate Philippine commitments under EDCA.

“That it is within presidential prerogative to recall a treaty for any international agreement for that matter is ironically confirmed by US law and practice.

“The Third Restatement of the Foreign Relations Law of the United States – an authoritative commentary on international law and international relations – states thus: [T]he President has the power: (a) to suspend or terminate an agreement in accordance with its terms; [and] (b) to make the determination that would justify the United States in terminating or suspending an agreement because of its violation by another party or because of supervening events, and to proceed to terminate or suspend the agreement on behalf of the United States.

In so far as contemporary American practice itself is concerned, a leading American legal scholar, Prof. Henkin, has likewise opined that ‘[a]t the end of the twentieth century, it is apparently accepted that the President has authority under the Constitution to denounce or otherwise terminate a treaty…’” Roque said in a statement.