OFW in Japan ‘died of overwork’

A Filipino worker has been confirmed as Japan’s first documented case of a foreign worker dying due to overwork or “karoshi.”

The Japanese labor ministry ruled that Joey Tocnang, a 27-year-old Filipino technical trainee, died in April 2014 most likely because of overwork.

With the ruling, the family of Tocnang will receive Y3 million or roughly P1.4 million as lump sum payment and about Y2 million or P926,593 annually in survivor’s annuity.

Tocnang apparently died of heart failure at his casting company dorm in Gifu prefecture, where he worked cutting steel and painting chemicals to a mold in which molten metal is poured.

He was supposedly working 78.5 to 122.5 hours of overtime a month.

Tocnang, who died three months before his scheduled return to the Philippines, was one of the trainees handled by the Japan International Training Cooperation Organization.