Oldest guide

October 8, 2016
At 78, Maria Galeon may be the oldest tour guide in Ifugao, but she never gets tired of the two-hour trek at the Open Air Museum in Kiangan, where indigenous culture and tradition best exemplifies Ifugao life. (Zaldy C. Comanda / Manila bulletin)

