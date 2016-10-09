Olympian Akinradewo named world women’s club volleyball ambassador

MANILA — Rio Olympics bronze medalist Foluke Akinradewo of Volero Zurich has been named as official ambassador of the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship slated Oct. 18-23 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The 6-foot-3 middle blocker, who is also a silver medalist in the 2012 London Olympics, said she is excited in her role as official ambassador of the most prestigious tournament in international women’s club volleyball.

“It’s such an honour. I think we as female volleyball players are role models for young girls around the world too. That’s why I want to give something back; because that’s what sport is all about,” said the 29-year-old Canadian-born Akinradewo in an interview with the FIVB.

“I want to show young girls that they can chase their dreams and become professional athletes. They just have to live their passion for sport and work hard every day,” added the Florida-based athlete who has been a member of the US team since 2003.

“Every young athlete needs somebody to look up to. It was the same for me when I started playing volleyball. That is why being a positive role model means so much to me – because every young volleyball fan deserves a role model,” said Akinradewo, who will meet her fans in the special Meet & Greet Zone after the matches during the tournament.

“It’s always nice to meet fans and chat with them after games. In my opinion, the Meet & Greet Zone at the FIVB Volleyball Women’s Club World Championship is a great idea. I am already looking forward to meeting the fans in Manila,” she further said.

Eight teams are seeing action in the tournament, led by PSL-F2 Logistics Manila, which will be mentored by Serbian Moro Branislav and Japanese Shun Takahashi.

The PSL-F2 Logistics team is composed of local players Rachel Anne Daquis, Mika Reyes, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Kim Fajardo, Jaja Santiago, Frances Molina and Jen Reyes, and imports Ekaterina Krivets of Russia, Yevgeniya Nyukhalova of Ukraine, Lynda Morales of Puerto Rico, Yuri Fukuda of Japan, Stephanie Niemer and Lindsay Stalzer of the United States, and Tichaya Boonlert of Thailand.

The other participating teams are Hisamitsu Springs Kobe of Japan, Bangkok Glass of Thailand, Rexona-SESC Rio of Brazil, Volero Zurich of Switzerland, Pomi Casalmaggiore of Italy and Eczacibasi VitrA Istanbul and VakifBank Istanbul of Turkey.

