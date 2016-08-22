Olympian Michael Phelps to attend Forbes Under 30 Summit

BOSTON — Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and actor Ashton Kutcher are among the sports stars, celebrities, business icons, musicians and fashion designers expected to attend the Forbes Under 30 Summit in Boston.

MB FILE – Michael Phelps ended his Olympic career by winning his 23rd gold medal. (AP / mb.com.ph)

The three-day event is set to begin Sunday and run through Tuesday.

The summit is expected to bring together thousands of global entrepreneurs at different venues around Boston, including Faneuil Hall and campuses of Harvard Business School, Emerson College and Northeastern University.

Participants will include actress and Honest Company founder Jessica Alba, model and author Chrissy Teigen; Draftkings founder Jason Robbins; gold-medal Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman; Virgin Atlantic Airways founder Sir Richard Branson; Samuel Adams founder Jim Koch; and recording artist Jason Derulo.