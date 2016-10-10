Olympics: Tokyo Gov. Koike, IOC chief Bach to meet likely Oct. 18

TOKYO — Arrangements are being made for Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike to meet with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Oct. 18 when the latter is scheduled to be in Japan, a source close to the matter said Sunday.

Koike is currently considering making changes to some already decided competition venues for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics as part of cost-cutting measures, moves that would require the approval of the IOC.

A panel set up by Koike reported late last month that plans to build new venues for swimming, volleyball and rowing/canoe sprint should be reconsidered, with an option being using other existing facilities.