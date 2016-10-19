Ombudsman announces conviction of four town mayors

The Office of the Ombudsman (OMB) has secured the conviction of four town mayors before the Sandiganbayan, who are accused of corruption and other criminal offenses.

(MB File Photo)

OMB prosecutors identified the convicts as Apollo Ferraren of San Teodoro, Oriental Mindoro; Eric Etienza of Calauag, Quezon; Victorino Rodillas of Majayjay, Laguna and Floro Taneda of Sto. Domingo, Ilocos Sur.

Ferraren was found guilty of corruption by the anti-graft court and sentenced him up to 10 years in jail for allowing a businessman to use the town’s heavy equipment without permit and rental fees.

Etienza was convicted of falsification and meted imprisonment up to eight years for falsely certifying the employment of a property custodian with a monthly salary of P5,000.

On the other hand, Rodillas was found guilty of failure to account cash advances amounting P100,000, but received a lenient fine of P3,000 after changing his earlier plea of not guilty to guilty.

Tadena was convicted of falsifying public documents for altering an approved municipal ordinance, inserting a position for municipal administrator.