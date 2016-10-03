 On the spot | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
October 3, 2016 (updated)

SPO3 Arthur Lascañas fields questions from senators at the resumption of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights hearing on extra-judicial killings and the war on drugs Monday. (Jansen Romero/ Manila Bulletin)

