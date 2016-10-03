One agency to go before proposed P9.2bn new Cebu port project gets green light

CONSOLACION, Cebu – The proposed P9.2-billion New Cebu International Container Port (NCICP) outside Cebu City needs only one more approval to move forward.

CEBU PORT CALL – The USS Fort Worth is seen docked at the Cebu International Port on August 29, 2016 to refuel and load supplies. A new international port will be built in Consolacion, north of Cebu City. (Juan Carlo de Vela)/Manila Bulletin

The project now awaits final approval by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board chaired by President Rodrigo Duterte.

The project, spearheaded by the Cebu Port Authority, has got its seal of approval from the Investment Coordination Committee-Cabinet Committee (ICC-Cabcom).

NCICP will soon rise from a 25-hectare reclaimed site in Tayud, Consolacion.

It will take over international port operations from the current Cebu International Port (CIP), which occupies an area of 14 hectares.

Upon completion of the transfer, the CIP will be used for international cruise lines.

The project has been under study by the Japan International Cooperation Agency since 16 years ago and was reviewed by the Korean International Cooperation Agency (Koica).

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia, who also chairs ICC-Cabcom, described the project as a modern international container port facility needed to sustain Cebu’s development.

The funding for the project will be sourced through official development assistance as recommended by Koica.