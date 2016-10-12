One million pencils campaign launched

To provide pencils for learners in the country’s poorest municipalities, the Department of Education (DepEd) is encouraging all public and private schools nationwide to participate in an initiative that aims to collect one million pencils.

Photo credit: pravsworld.com / MB.COM.PH

Dubbed “One Million Lapis,” the pencil-collecting campaign is led by the Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC) and supported by DepEd. The campaign is one of the major activities of the CWC for the National Children’s Month (NCM) to be celebrated in November.

In DepEd Memo No. 169 series of 2016, Undersecretary Alberto Muyot expressed the Department’s full support to the “One Million Lapis” campaign and enjoined all schools to join the initiative.

In the said memo, Muyot explained that the “One Million Lapis” campaign aims to collect one million pencils to be given to underprivileged children in elementary schools of the 4th and 6th class municipalities of the country. “These children lack the opportunity to pursue schooling and necessary materials for writing,” he said.

Citing a documentary released in 2012, Muyot said that “children in far-flung villages of the country divide one pencil into three to be used for writing.”

Aside from being an initiative to help students in the country’s poorest towns, Muyot noted that this campaign also envisions to enter the Guinness World Record for the longest line of pencils. In support to this, all public and private schools as well as DepEd offices are enjoined to participate in the campaign.

Students, teachers, and other members of the community are asked to donate pencils – whether new or used – in support of the said campaign. Muyot said that DepEd personnel and staff may also invite their partners from non-government organizations, parent-teachers associations, and other members of the community or private sector to donate pencils to the campaign.

The donation and collection of pencils for the campaign will be done until October 26.