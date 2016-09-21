Online Oversharing

4 Things You Shouldn’t Post on Social Media

By Angelu Rea Zafe

Living in the digital age, privacy is a rare thing nowadays. With almost everyone having access to the internet and owning several social media accounts, oversharing seems to have already become a norm that some won’t even think twice anymore about the things they share online. But as a responsible social media user, one should always know which details are best to keep out of social media. Not sure which ones they are?

Here are 4 things that will help you draw the line between what you should and should not post online:

Personal details

Things such as home address, telephone numbers, location, and birthdate are private information that you shouldn’t make available to an easily-accessed place such as the internet. Sharing these details is not only unnecessary but also puts your safety in the line.

Work-related complaints

Complaining about your job online is never a good idea since you’re putting your source of income in danger. You should always remember that almost everyone uses the internet nowadays, even companies to monitor their employees. Posting your hatred about your job doesn’t make anything better; it only puts it to risk.

Relationship issues

Aside from the fact that no one is probably interested about knowing your relationship problems, you should also take note that ranting about your relationship online may only cause even more problems and even more people to talk about you behind your back.

Financial information

Unless you want to get robbed, talking about your money, photos of your credit cards and even photos of your jewelry online isn’t smart. Aside from it being annoying, you’re also inviting strangers to be interested with your properties and digitally dig your pockets.