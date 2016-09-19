OPPO is now 2nd bestselling smartphone brand in PH

German-based market research organization GfK reported that OPPO is now the second bestselling smartphone brand in the ASEAN’s fastest growing mobile market, the Philippines.

GfK’s latest survey showed that OPPO increased its market share from 3.2 percent in July 2015 to 8.6 percent in July 2016, more than double its share from last year. The smartphone brand also rose from third spot in June 2016 at 8.5 percent, to second last July.

“Our increasing shares show how we are able to capture what Filipinos want in a mobile device,” said Stephen Cheng, OPPO’s Brand Marketing Manager. “We not only meet consumer demands for quality smartphones, but we also offer them at more affordable prices. This is an important factor that paved the way for our growth over the past year.”

OPPO attributed its rising popularity to its F1 series, whose selfie-enhancing features won over the Filipino’s fondness for taking pictures of themselves. The company introduced the F1 phone in February this year, followed by the F1 Plus in April.

Introduced only last August, the F1 series’ latest addition, the F1s, sold out three days after its launch in concept and dealer stores nationwide.

Because of the reception to the F1s, OPPO is optimistic that the company will eventually dominate the Philippine selfie market.

“OPPO will continue pursuing its growth in the market by indulging the Filipino fascination for taking selfies,” Cheng said.