‘Orange is the New Black’ star, show writer get engaged

“Orange is the New Black” star Samira Wiley and show writer Lauren Morelli are engaged.

Lauren Morelli, left, and Samira Wiley arrive at the LA Premiere of “The Last Five Years” in Los Angeles. Morelli and Wiley announced their engagement on social media on Oct. 4, 2016. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) mb.com.ph

The pair posted the same picture on their Instagram accounts Tuesday. It shows a smiling couple and Wiley flashing a diamond ring.

When sharing the picture on Twitter , Wiley wrote, “I’ll do anything with this one.”

Morelli came out publicly two years ago in an article for Mic , where she wrote that she realized she was gay on one of her first days on the set of the Netflix prison dramedy in 2012. She later filed for divorce from her then-husband.

“Orange is the New Black” is set in a women’s prison and frequently focuses on lesbian relationships.

Wiley plays inmate Poussey Washington in the Netflix series.