Our Lady of Peñafrancia Pontifical masses today

Pontifical masses will be celebrated today at the Basilica Minore of Our Lady of Penafrancia in Naga City in Camarines Sur in solemn observance of the Feast of Our Lady of Penafrancia, devoutly called by devotees as “Ina” (mother), the highly revered patroness of the Bicol Region.

‘VIVA, PEÑAFRANCIA!’ — Thousands of Bicolanos and devotees from different parts of the country pour out into Plaza Quince Martirez in Naga City to show their love for the Our Lady of Peñafrancia, whose feast yesterday was highlighted by a colorful fluvial parade and procession. (Ali Vicoy)

Today marks the 306th year of widespread devotion to the Blessed Mother in the region.

Bishop Gilbert Garcera will celebrate the holy mass at 6:30 a.m., to be followed by Caceres Archbishop Rolando Tria Tirona at 8 a.m.

Bishop Jose Rojas will officiate the mass at 9:30 a.m., Bishop Lucilo Quiambao will preside at 11 a.m., while the evening and last pontifical mass will be celebrated by Bishop Manolo de los Santos at 6 p.m.

Novena masses were held from September 9 to 17.

Rites in celebration of the feast were also observed in other places like in Metro Manila, where triduum novena masses and a procession were organized by the Penafrancia Devotees Association in Metro Manila.

Feast masses in honor of “Ina” were organized as well by Bicolanos and devotees who are now based overseas.

Meanwhile, thousands of Bicolanos and devotees witnessed yesterday afternoon the much-awaited grand fluvial procession along the Naga River that brought back the images of Our Lady and the Divino Rostro (Holy Face of Jesus) from the centuries-old Naga Metropolitan Cathedral to the Basilica Minore.

Devotion to “Ina” started in 1710 with the small community of Fr. Miguel Robles de Covarrubias, and has grown and became widespread and has extended even to non- Bicolanos.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Christ, the Face of God’s Mercy, Nourishes the Family in the Eucharist.”