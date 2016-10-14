Outgoing US envoy remembers Filipinos despite Duterte’s insults

Despite being at the receiving end of some insulting remarks from President Rodrigo Duterte, outgoing United States Ambassador to the Philippines Philip Goldberg still nurture great affection for the country and will always remember the Filipinos as among the warmest and friendliest people he has met after serving four continents.

MB FILE – American Amb. Philip Goldberg (mb.com.ph)

“There are things that I hear and read that are less pleasant but I certainly want to bring with me those happy moments,” said Ambassador Goldberg in an interview with reporters Friday. “Remembering the people of the Philippines remembering the many beautiful places of the Philippines, that’s what I’ll take with me.”

President Duterte said he told visiting US State Secretary John Kerry that the US ambassador is a “gay son of a bitch.”

“I was annoyed at him, for interfering in the elections, giving statements here and there. He wasn’t supposed to do that,” Duterte told troops at the Armed Forces Central Command Headquarters during an event.

Goldberg, however, said he refuses to react on some of the inflammatory comments that he has heard recently that were thrown against him and the US government.

“I’m a diplomat and I don’t respond to things in that nature,” he said. “I don’t take anything personally. I represent my country which I’m very proud to do,” he pointed out. “I’m not here as an individual, I’m here as the representative of the president of the US and the people of the US so I have really nothing to say about this.”

According to the top American diplomat in Manila, the US–Philippine alliance will persist because it is an “important and historic relationship.”

“When I say that our relationship will endure, that’s what we want, that’s what we’re working towards, and we try not to listen to every piece of noise that comes out ,” he stressed. “I know it is a relationship supported by the people of the Philippines so hopefully we’ll be able to work through whatever difficulties exist and be able to continue working as allies and friends which we’ve been for 70 years.”

Earlier, President Duterte announced his decision to push back the country’s relations with Washington.

In a speech, President Duterte stated that he might “in my time… break up with America.”

He outlined his disappointments with the US which has asked his government to stop the widespread killings and has questioned whether human rights are being violated.

He also described Washington as an unreliable ally, saying Filipino forces have not benefited from joint combat exercises with US troops.

“Instead of helping us, the first to criticize is this State Department, so you can go to hell, Mr. Obama, you can go to hell,” Duterte said.

The president also said the joint US–Philippine combat exercises held earlier this month would be the last.