Over $3-B investments seen from Duterte’s China visit

President Rodrigo Duterte’s state visit to China next week is expected to generate at least $3 billion worth of investments from the private sector alone, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez yesterday said.

“I’ve been hearing funds commitment running to billions of US dollars, over $3 billion,” commented Lopez on the sidelines at the conclusion of the two-day 42nd Philippine Business Conference at the Marriott Hotel Grand Ballroom.

“But we expect more Chinese investments definitely (after the state visit), much more.”

Lopez said he has been meeting with Chinese investors on what he called a “private sector to government” sort of discussions ahead of the pending state visit.

MB FILE – New Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez (mb.com.ph)

“We had talks of private to government or Chinese-side private and Philippine government,” he added.

He clarified that these investments would be in the forms of funding support or commitment, and with regards to business-to-business it will be as a commercial transaction.

Lopez also said that deals are to be signed between private sector groups mainly on economic cooperation, and trade and investment deals on the government side.

“The main objective is to really enhance trade levels from where we are right now to a stronger trade relationship with China,” he stressed. China, he added, is the country’s second largest trading partner after the US.

Lopez said he also sees plenty government-to-government bilateral agreements to improve the trade relations between the two nations. “What I am saying is there are a lot of private sector initiatives that’s taking place, like for banks they are committing funds, they are supporting the growth of the Philippine economy in general so these are all commitments.”

“It means we will have a lot of funds for whatever projects we’d like to get from both the private sector and the (Chinese) government,” said Lopez.

These are commitments on the trade side only. It does not include the bigger funding requirements in infrastructure development. On the government side, he expects discussions to center around trade facilitation, flow of trade, standards, and the reduction of non-tariff measures.

Lopez, however, could not disclose the source of the private sector-led commitments but that some of the proposals are being assessed.

“We are reviewing all these offers (and which ones) that can possibly turn into MOUs (memorandum of understanding),” he said. He explained that these funding commitments are not automatic investments, some are concessionary or soft loans.

“But at least on trade and financing economic activities, and loans, it’s (about) $3 billion and it should be more,” said Lopez.

“A lot of business Chinese groups are visiting us and I am sure after the state visit we should expect more from their government and private sector.”

DTI Undersecretary Nora Terrado said they are about 400 businessmen who are expected to accompany the President’s three-day state-visit next week.