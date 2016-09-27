P20 wage hike for private workers in Region 12 to take effect October 9

General Santos City – Workers in the private sector in Region 12 will receive a P20-increase in their daily wages effective Oct. 9.

Region 12 Map (Photo courtesy of Google Map)

Albert Gutib, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Region 12 director, said Tuesday the National Wages and Productivity Commission has approved Wage Order No. RBXII-19, which sets the daily minimum wage in the region at P295.

He said the new wage order has already been published in a regional publication based in Cotabato City, and will take effect 15 days after that.

“Effective Oct. 9, workers in the non-agriculture sector will receive a daily wage of P295 while those in the agriculture, retail and services sector will get P277,” he said in a statement.

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) of Region 12 approved the new wage order last September 9.

The previous wage order, RB XII-18, took effect on August 1, 2014, and set the daily wage rates in Region 12 to P275 for non-agriculture workers, P257 for agriculture workers, and P255 for those in retail and service establishments.

Also known as Soccsksargen, Region 12 comprises the provinces of South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, North Cotabato and the cities of General Santos, Koronadal, Tacurong, Kidapawan and Cotabato.

Under the new wage order, Gutib said the previous P5 cost of living allowance was integrated into the minimum basic wage rates.

He said it also simplified the sectoral or industry classification of local workers from three to two.

The wage rates were set for workers in the non-agriculture sector and those in agriculture, retail and service sectors, he said.

Jessie dela Cruz, RTWPB-12 secretary, said the board considered the need to adjust the current wage rates since the last increase was set two years ago.