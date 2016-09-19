P200-million fund for Samar farmers, fishers

Samar Map (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

Catarman, Northern Samar – Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol has set aside P200 million for projects that will benefit farmers and fishing families in Samar island.

Piñol announced the fund aid during his talk with Northern Samar officials led by Governor Jose L. Ong Jr. and Northern Samar 2nd District Rep. Edwin C. Ong and farmers and fisherfolk last week.

Eastern Samar Rep. Ben P. Evardone said the P200 million will be spread out over the provinces of Samar, Northern Samar and Eastern Samar.

Evardone said the Department of Agriculture can loan up to P150,000 to farmers without any collateral.

He said the agricultural programs of the Duterte administration aim to reduce poverty in Samar island by 25 percent.