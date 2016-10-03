P22.8 M for Samar’s banana, coco fiber

Tacloban City — The Philippine Rural Development Project’s (PRDP) Advisory Board in Eastern Visayas has approved P22.8 million worth of projects to support coconut fiber processing in Northern Samar and banana production in Samar province.

“These enterprise subprojects were found to be viable by the Regional Project Advisory Board (RPAB) and beneficial in terms of raising the income levels of our farmers and in opening up employment opportunities,” said DA Regional Executive Director and RPAB chairman Wilson Cerbito.

Samar Map (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

P14.1 million will go to banana production and trading in about 175 hectares of farm in Marabut, Basey, Sta. Rita, Talalora, Villareal, Daram, and Pinabacdao in Samar.

A trading center will be put up in Madalunot, Pinabacdao town.

The banana enterprise subproject requires a higher budget since the proponent still needs to put up its own trading hub and strengthen its production base, according to the farm department’s website.

The remaining P8.7 million will be for coconut fiber geotextile processing and trading in the towns of Rosario, Lavezares, Allen, San Jose, Bobon, Catarman, Mondragon, San Roque, Pambujan and Laoang in Northern Samar.

“The demand is high such that we are determined to really improve our production. We want to see ourselves become a key player in the industry and help more farmers at least in the province of Northern Samar,” said Ferdinand T. Luzon, chair of Aksyon Kalinga para sa Masa (AKMA), the project proponent.

AKMA has a warehouse in San Jose, Northern Samar which serves as the central buying and decorticating station for coconut fibers.

The two projects will be considered for funding by the World Bank under the PRDP, a six-year program (2014-2021) that seeks to improve agricultural competitiveness and expand market access for any identified priority commodities under the project.

“We feel glad about this since the Samar Island is our priority in terms of agricultural development. These enterprise subprojects will form part of our assistance to help reduce the poverty situation in these provinces,” Cerbito added.

The Philippine Statistics Authority has identified the two Samar provinces as among the 10 areas with the highest poverty incidence in the country. Samar and Northern Samar both posted 43.5 percent poverty incidence last year.