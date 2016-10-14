Pa, son nabbed for running drug den

General Santos City – Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested Thursday a father and son for maintaining a drug den in Barangay Dadiangas West, this city.

PDEA regional director Lyndon Aspacio said Eduardo Robledo, 61 and his 35-year-old son Randy were arrested by PDEA operatives who raided their house, which was reported to double as a drug den in Silway, Barangay Dadiangas West here.

Aspacio said the suspects offered their residence as a drug den where drug users hold pot sessions in exchange for a fee

The raiding lawmen seized several grams of ‘shabu’ and drug paraphernalia from the suspects who have been charged with distribution of illegal drugs and maintaining a drug.

Meanwhile, the military welcomed the support provided by the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) to the government’s all out war against illegal drugs.

Col. Noly Samarita, 602nd Army Brigade commander, said MILF rebels belonging to 108th MILF Base Command under Ustadz Wahid Tundok, have signified their support to help the government forces in the campaign against illegal drugs.

Stationed in Carmen, North Cotabato, the 602nd Brigade exercises responsibility over the bordering towns of the provinces of Maguindanao and North Cotabato.

Samarita said Tundok has assured to help lawmen in arresting MILF members who are involved in the illegal drug trade.

The MILF commander confirmed the involvement of some erring MIL members in the illegal drug trade.