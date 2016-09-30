PAGASA: ‘Chaba’ to enter PAR on Saturday

MANILA — Luzon this weekend will likely take a breather from onslaught of downpour and strong winds despite a new tropical cyclone’s expected entry into the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday (Oct. 1).

TYPHOON HELEN – Residents in San Fernando City, La Union experience heavy rains and floods Tuesday morning (Sept. 27, 2016) along the city business district and national highways brought by typhoon “Helen” intensified in Northern Luzon continuously moving northwest. (Photo by: ERWIN BELEO) mb.com.ph

“We forecast Luzon to experience fairer weather then,” said forecaster Dennison Estareja of state-run Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

He noted expected developments regarding the approaching tropical cyclone with international name ‘Chaba’ as well as typhoon “Helen” (international name Megi), which battered the country earlier this week, augur well for fairer weekend weather in Luzon.

“Even if ‘Chaba’ enters PAR this Saturday as expected, it won’t at once enhance the rain-driving southwest monsoon or ‘habagat’ in the country,” he said.

“Chaba” won’t immediately directly affect the country upon entering PAR, he continued.

Estareja also said “Helen” is over China and already weakened into a low-pressure area, lessening its enhancement of ‘habagat.’

“Helen” will likely dissipate this Thursday (Sept. 29), he noted.

On Thursday, PAGASA located “Chaba” outside PAR at some 2,470 km east of Luzon at 4 a.m. of the same day.

PAGASA noted “Chaba” already reached storm category, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph and gustiness of 95 kph.

Once inside PAR, “Chaba” will assume its local name “Igme.”

“Chaba” will begin enhancing ‘habagat’ around Sunday night (Oct. 2), noted Estareja.

Luzon then can begin experiencing light to moderate rains and moderate to strong winds again, he said.

He said the western Visayan seaboard can experience such conditions as well.

According to PAGASA, “Chaba” is moving westwards at 22 kph while still outside PAR.

“It’s possible for ‘Chaba’ to enter PAR as a typhoon already,” said Estareja.

He noted “Chaba” can intensify further as this tropical cyclone is still over water where it can draw energy needed to increase strength.

“There’s low chance for ‘Chaba’ to landfall in the country, however,” Estareja said.

He said ‘Chaba’ will likely head towards Japan while still near PAR’s boundary so a Philippine landfall scenario is unlikely for this tropical cyclone.

Estareja said with weakening of ‘Helen,’ Luzon can expect less intense rains and winds until Friday (Sept. 30) leading to fairer weather this weekend.

“That storm already weakened so we can expect ‘habagat’ to be less intense as well,” he added.