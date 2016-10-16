PAGASA issues heavy rain fall warning in Cavite, Batangas, Laguna

Government weather agency PAGASA has issued an orange rainfall warning over three provinces in the Southern Tagalog region of Cavite, Batangas and Laguna.

This indicates 15 to 30 mm (intense) rain in the last hour may be expected in the next three hours, and that flooding is “threatening.” The public is asked to be alert for possible evacuation.

Yellow warning level is over Bataan, Tarlac, Rizal, Quezon, Bulacan, and NuevaEcija. This indicates 7.5 to 15 mm (heavy) rain in the last hour and likely in the next two hours, and flooding is possible. The public is asked to monitor weather conditions.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains with occasional heavy rains affecting Metro Manila, Pampanga, and Zambales which may persist for 3 hours.

Typhoon Karen, which has made landfall in Baler (Aurora) at around 2:10 a.m., is now in the vicinity of

Alfonso Castañeda, Nueva Vizcaya (with maximum sustained winds of up to 150 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 210 kph. It is forecast to move west-northwest at 22 kph.