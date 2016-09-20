PAGASA predicts some rains, thunderstorm over Luzon, Visayas till Wednesday

MANILA — Cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms will be experienced over Luzon and the Visayas, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 24-hour forecast released Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 20).

A sea of colorful umbrellas adorn the stretch of P.Faura St. near the main gates of the Department of Justice in Manila yesterday afternoon as they hold a a vigil protest to denounce DOJ’s interference in the internal issues of INC, despite the sudden rain brought by a thunderstorm. (JOHN JEROME GANZON) mb.com.ph

PAGASA also said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with either isolated rain showers or thunderstorms would prevail over Mindanao.

“The southwest monsoon is affecting Luzon’s western section,” noted PAGASA.

According to PAGASA, there’s no tropical cyclone within the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of Tuesday.

Light to moderate winds from the southwest to southeast will prevail over Luzon and the Visayas, PAGASA said.

Similar winds from the southeast to south will prevail over Mindanao, PAGASA said further.

PAGASA likewise forecast slight to moderate seas.