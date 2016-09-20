PAGASA: Southwest monsoon, thunderstorms to affect western Luzon

MANILA — The southwest monsoon (habagat) will continue to affect and bring moderate rains and thunderstorms in western Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday.



DOUBLE THREAT – A PAGASA weather forecaster points out two typhoons – ‘Ferdie’ (left) and ‘Gener’ – on a monitor at the state weather agency. Now a super-typhoon, ‘Ferdie’ is expected to be out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) just as ‘Gener’ enters it. (Federico Cruz / Manila Bulletin) mb.com.ph

In its 24-hour forecast, PAGASA said cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms will be experienced over the regions of Ilocos, Cordillera, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Western Visayas and the province of Palawan.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Light to moderate winds blowing from the southwest to southeast will prevail over Luzon and coming from the southeast to south over Visayas and Mindanao with slight to moderate seas.

In its 10:08 a.m. advisory, it said thunderstorm may persist within two hours in the provinces of Quezon (GenNakar, Real, Burdeos, Polillo, Panukulan), Rizal (Jalajala) which may persist within two hours.

Thunderstorms are likewise expected over the provinces of Laguna, Bulacan, Batangas and other areas of Quezon and Rizal.

Residents are advised to take precautionary measures against heavy rains, strong winds, lightning and possible flash floods.