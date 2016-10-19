PAGASA warns signal no. 5 possible amid Lawin’s wrath

Three provinces have now been placed under tropical cyclone warning signal number 2 as a much stronger Typhoon Lawin approaches northern Luzon.

As Typhoon Lawin is expected to reach super typhoon status, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) does not discount the possibility of declaring places up to storm signal number 5.

In its 11:00 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA hoisted the following storm signals in more places:

TCWS#2 : Cagayan, Isabela and Northern Aurora

: Cagayan, Isabela and Northern Aurora TCWS#1: Calayan group of islands, Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, La Union, Benguet, Tarlac, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Rest of Aurora, Zambales, Pampanga, Bulacan, Northern Quezon including Polillo Island, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Catanduanes

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected within its 650-km diameter.

Typhoon Lawin (international name: Haima) has further intensified while maintaining its speed.

It now possesses maximum sustained winds of up to 195 kph near the center and gusts reaching 240 kph.

The typhoon was last spotted at 755 km east of Baler, Aurora, moving west northwest at 25 kph.

With expected landfall Thursday morning over Cagayan area, PAGASA forecasts Lawin to pass through Apayao and Ilocos Norte.

Lawin is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday.