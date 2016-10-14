Palace creates task force on media killings, violence

A new presidential task force has been created to investigate cases of murders and other violence against journalists and bring their perpetrators to justice.

The task force, created through Administrative Order No. 1 signed by President Duterte, has also been authorized to provide protection for journalists in danger in line with its mandate of “ensuring a safe environment for media workers.”

“The President wants this administrative order because he cares for you. He believes in the freedom of the press,” Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said in a Palace news conference.

“It is highly exigent that these unsolved case of grave violations of the right to life, liberty and security of persons are revisited, investigated and prosecuted until final judicial determination and penal conclusion,” the order read.

Under the administrative order, the Presidential Task Force on Violence against Media Workers will be chaired by the secretary of the Department of Justice and co-chaired by the secretary of the Presidential Communications Operations Office.

Members of the group are the secretaries of the Department of Interior and Local government and Department of National Defense, the Solicitor General, Presidential Human Rights Committee executive director, Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff, Philippine National Police director general, and National Bureau of Investigation director.

In the first 30 days, Andanar said the task force must conduct an inventory of all cases of media violence, including those unsolved cases and those under trial and appeal.

After the inventory, the task force will prioritize the unsolved cases for action and assign special investigation teams to conduct further probe. Priority will be given to high-profile cases perpetrated during more recent years to take advantage of leads that have not gone stale.

A special oversight team composed of investigators and prosecutors should also be created to monitor development on cases and submit regular reports to the task force.

The AO, signed last October 11, noted that the attack on journalists is “not only erosive of press freedom and free expression but also impedes the flow of information in a community.”

“Most of these violations remain uninvestigated and unsolved, with the perpetrators unidentified or unprotected, giving rise to grave impressions of impunity and the commission of violent crimes,” the order read.

The new task force will also receive and monitor reports on media workers in danger and provide them protection, according to Andanar. “The task force shall conduct monitoring and, if warranted, provide the necessary assistance to the media workers concerned in accordance with existing laws, rules and regulations,” the order read.

Another team of investigators and prosecutors will also be designated to exclusively handle new cases of media violence “for immediate investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators,” Andanar said.

The task force shall also receive, process, and take necessary action on complaints of abuse and other acts of violence against media workers. Online threats against journalists may also be reported to the task force for action, said Andanar.

It can also provide assistance in facilitating the protection of witness in cases of media violence.

After six months and every six months thereafter, the task force must submit a report to the President about the inventory of case and progress made for each case.

The same administrative order also authorized the PCOO secretary as the spokesman of the group. An executive director of the task force will also be appointed by the President with the rank of undersecretary.

Invited to become observers and resource persons are the chairperson of the Commission on Human Rights, the Ombudsman, National Press Club president, National Union of Journalists of the Philippines president, Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas president, Publishers Association of the Philippines, Inc. president, and the Philippine Press Institute chairperson-president.