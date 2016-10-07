Palace hails Duterte’s first 100 days

With a string of solid gains in his first 100 days in office, President Duterte is poised to become the “greatest” leader of the country, according to a Palace official.

MB FILE – A strong glare of light frames President Rodrigo Duterte as he addresses local government leaders attending the 3rd Sulong Pilipinas 2016 convention at Dusit Thani Hotel in Makati City Tuesday, October 4. The President asked the officials to ‘do your work’ in assuring the success of his war against the drug trade. (King Rodriguez/Presidential Photo) / MB.COM.PH

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said the President had a “very successful” first three months in office, citing reduction in crime rate, revival of the peace negotiations with the communist rebels, and the distribution of land to agrarian reform beneficiaries.

“We have a President who knows what he is doing and who loves the people. He is only after the welfare of Filipinos and we have a President whose heart is in the right place,” Andanar said in a television interview.

“With so much political will, we have a President that could be the greatest President of this land if he can only make peace… law and order, peace in the land and poverty alleviation successful during his six-year term,” he added.

Andanar acknowledged that the president’s biggest accomplishment so far is the campaign against the narcotics trade.

More than 700,000 drug pushers and users have surrendered to the authorities since the President’s anti-drug crackdown started. Crime rate has also dropped at 49 percent as of September, according to Andanar.